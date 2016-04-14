April 14 Fitch On Panama

* Fitch says Panama economy is robust; leaks pose reputational risk

* Spotlight on panama may rekindle reputational risks to its globally integrated financial and service sectors

* Panamanian authorities' ability to counter reputational damage could depend on nature and speed of their own policy response

* Not yet clear if Mossack Fonseca revelations threaten to reverse recent progress in mitigating reputational risk

* Fitch says full implications from leaks from law firm Mossack Fonseca for Panama's financial centre are unclear