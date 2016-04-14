BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Fitch On Panama
* Fitch says Panama economy is robust; leaks pose reputational risk
* Spotlight on panama may rekindle reputational risks to its globally integrated financial and service sectors
* Panamanian authorities' ability to counter reputational damage could depend on nature and speed of their own policy response
* Not yet clear if Mossack Fonseca revelations threaten to reverse recent progress in mitigating reputational risk
* Fitch says full implications from leaks from law firm Mossack Fonseca for Panama's financial centre are unclear Source text for Eikon:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi