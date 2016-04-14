April 14 Fitch:

* Fitch - Upgrades ABN Amro to 'A+' from 'A'; outlook stable

* Fitch - Upgraded ABN Amro N.V.'s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A', affirmed short-term IDR at 'F1' and viability rating at 'A'

