April 14 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says has closed today bond issue for the total amount of 850 million euros ($956.8 million)within its Euro Medium Term Note Programme

* Says bonds are issued with maturity of 7 years, annual coupon is 2.225 percent

