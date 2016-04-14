April 14 Eurazeo :

* Sale of Elis shares by eurazeo

* Intends to sell, via its subsidiary Legendre Holding 27, a total of 17,100,925 Elis shares, representing 15 pct of the share capital and 12.74 pct of the voting rights

* Placing of the shares will commence immediately and will be managed by Deutsche Bank AG. Rothschild & Cie is acting as financial advisor to LH 27 in the transaction Source text: bit.ly/1XxN5l1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)