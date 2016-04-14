April 14 (Reuters) -

* Halliburton, Baker Hughes in talks to sell assets to Carlyle Group- WSJ,citing sources

* Talks between Carlyle and companies are far along, though not yet exclusive,businesses could be valued at more than $7 Bln-WSJ

Source (on.wsj.com/1qVBGl2)

