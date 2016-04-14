Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Yahoo! Inc :
* On April 10, 2016 board amended company's change in control employee severance plans
* Amendments to change in control severance plans modify definition of 'change in control'
* On April 13, 2016, compensation committee approved amendments to severance agreements of some executives including executive officers
* Amendments are not applicable to employees in certain jurisdictions outside united states where country-specific sub-plans were adopted
* Amendments clarify that sale of all or substantially all of co's operating business would constitute a change in control for purposes of plans
* Effective April 10, 2016, committee approved conforming amendments to "change in control" in equity award agreements of certain executives Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T7LAsG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".