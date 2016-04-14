April 14 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy announces court approval of first-day
motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary
course
* Court approves $800 million of debtor-in-possession
financing facilities on interim basis
* Says continue to use existing cash management systems and
maintain existing bank accounts
* Peabody to continue payments for goods and services
purchased post-petition
* Facilities include a $500 million term loan, of which $200
million is now available to company
* All of company's mines and offices are continuing to
operate in ordinary course of business
* Approvals also affirmed on an interim basis $800 million
in debtor-in-possession financing facilities by a lender group
led by Citigroup
* No Australian entities are included in filings, and
Australian operations are also continuing as usual.
* Court will hold hearings in may to issue final orders
regarding peabody's first-day motions including final approval
of DIP financing
* Facilities also include 200 million bonding accommodation
facility and a cash-collateralized $100 million letter of credit
facility
* Has retained Jones Day as legal advisor, Lazard Fréres &
Co. LLC as investment banker,financial advisor
* Peabody has retained FTI Consulting Inc as its
restructuring advisor
* In remarks to court company noted DIP financing provides
sufficient liquidity to enable peabody to operate in normal
course of business
* Peabody received authorization from court to pay employees
in usual manner
