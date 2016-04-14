April 14 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy announces court approval of first-day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course

* Court approves $800 million of debtor-in-possession financing facilities on interim basis

* Says continue to use existing cash management systems and maintain existing bank accounts

* Peabody to continue payments for goods and services purchased post-petition

* Facilities include a $500 million term loan, of which $200 million is now available to company

* All of company's mines and offices are continuing to operate in ordinary course of business

* Approvals also affirmed on an interim basis $800 million in debtor-in-possession financing facilities by a lender group led by Citigroup

* No Australian entities are included in filings, and Australian operations are also continuing as usual.

* Court will hold hearings in may to issue final orders regarding peabody's first-day motions including final approval of DIP financing

* Facilities also include 200 million bonding accommodation facility and a cash-collateralized $100 million letter of credit facility

* Has retained Jones Day as legal advisor, Lazard Fréres & Co. LLC as investment banker,financial advisor

* Peabody has retained FTI Consulting Inc as its restructuring advisor

* In remarks to court company noted DIP financing provides sufficient liquidity to enable peabody to operate in normal course of business

* Peabody received authorization from court to pay employees in usual manner

* Peabody received authorization from court to continue to use existing cash management systems and maintain existing bank accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)