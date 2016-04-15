BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Dottikon Es Holding AG :
* FY 2015/16 net sales up 26 percent to 121.4 million Swiss francs ($125.48 million),
* For the annual report expects strong increase in net income as well as significant increase in profitability compared to previous business year Source text - bit.ly/1WuYfbZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9675 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.