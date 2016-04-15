April 15 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

* Earnings per share increased by 32%, headline earnings per share increased by 33%, and adjusted headline earnings per share increased by 21%.

* H1 total income grew by 19% to R786,5 million with local income growing by 18% to R659,7 million and international income growing by 29% to R126,7 million

* Capital expenditure, including stay in business and expansion, was R37,6 million compared to r31,2 million last year.

* Local net betting income grew by 18% to R497,2 mllion and other local income grew by 6% to r119,6 million

* Investment in afribet is not expected to contribute to profits in this financial year, but is expected to do so in medium and long term.

* Interbet will contribute positively for a full year in 2016 compared with nine months in 2015.

* Declared an interim gross cash dividend from income reserves of 34 cents per share