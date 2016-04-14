April 14 BP Plc :

* Result of AGM

* We were disappointed that advisory vote for this year's remuneration report was not carried

* We have already spoken to a number of shareholders and have a continuing dialogue

* Shareholders are seeking changes to our remuneration policy for future

* We will continue that engagement and will bring a revised policy to our next AGM in 2017.