* ACCO Semiconductor, Inc says it has sold $14.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* ACCO Semiconductor, Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that the toal offering amount was for $43.7 mln Source - 1.usa.gov/1WukNJS