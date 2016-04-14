BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 (Reuters) -
* ACCO Semiconductor, Inc says it has sold $14.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* ACCO Semiconductor, Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that the toal offering amount was for $43.7 mln Source - 1.usa.gov/1WukNJS (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi