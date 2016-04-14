April 14 (Reuters) -

* Wink Parent, Inc says it has sold $237.4 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Wink Parent, Inc discloses in Form-D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $237.4 mln Source - 1.usa.gov/1NqM60n (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)