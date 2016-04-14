April 14 Energen Corp :

* Co entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement among Energen, as borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

* Amendment changes credit agreement to decrease borrowing from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion, correspondingly aggregate commitment from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion

* Amendment changes provision relating to certain senior notes that may be issued by Energen without a reduction in borrowing base