April 14 Agios Pharmaceuticals :

* Co and Celgene Corp agreed to defer from April 14, 2016 to June 1, 2016 selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs

* Co and Celgene are in talks as to an alternative approach for determining their respective rights to such discovery programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)