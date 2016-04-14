Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Agios Pharmaceuticals :
* Co and Celgene Corp agreed to defer from April 14, 2016 to June 1, 2016 selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs
* Co and Celgene are in talks as to an alternative approach for determining their respective rights to such discovery programs
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".