April 14 Hudson Technologies Inc

* On April 8, its unit executed and entered into fifth amendment to revolving credit, term loan, security agreement with pnc bank, national association

* As a result of amendment, maximum loan amount has been increased from $40 million to $50 million - sec filing

* Termination date of facility has been extended to june 30, 2020

* As a result of amendment, maximum revolving advance amount has been increased from $36 million to $46 million

* All other material terms of facility remain unchanged