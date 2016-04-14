Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Hudson Technologies Inc
* On April 8, its unit executed and entered into fifth amendment to revolving credit, term loan, security agreement with pnc bank, national association
* As a result of amendment, maximum loan amount has been increased from $40 million to $50 million - sec filing
* Termination date of facility has been extended to june 30, 2020
* As a result of amendment, maximum revolving advance amount has been increased from $36 million to $46 million
* As a result of amendment, maximum revolving advance amount has been increased from $36 million to $46 million
* All other material terms of facility remain unchanged
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".