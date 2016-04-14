(Corrects spelling to "committed" from "ommitted" in headline and first bullet)

April 14 Illumina Inc

* Committed to invest $100 million in a new venture capital firm

* Says will commit $100 million over 10 years

* Will be majority limited partner in first fund with a commitment of $100 million, which will be callable by fund over 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)