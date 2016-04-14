Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* On april 8, renewed its nt$90 million and nt$120 million, one year revolving credit facilities, with e. Sun commercial bank co ltd
* May draw upon renewed credit facility from february 3, 2016 until february 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1qW22mT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".