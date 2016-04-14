Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Fred's Inc :
* On Jan. 21, lawsuit styled as Stephanie Bryant was filed in the united states district court, southern district of Mississippi - sec filing
* Complaint alleges that plaintiff and other store managers were improperly classified as exempt employees under the fair labor standards act
* "company denies the allegations and believes that its managers are appropriately classified as exempt employees" Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qW6y4N Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".