April 14 Blackrock Inc :

* On april 8, 2016, entered into amendment no. 5 to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of march 10, 2011

* Amendment no. 5 extends maturity date of revolving facility to march 31, 2021

* Amendment increases size of swingline subfacility to $410 million