BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Blackrock Inc :
* On april 8, 2016, entered into amendment no. 5 to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of march 10, 2011
* Amendment no. 5 extends maturity date of revolving facility to march 31, 2021
* Amendment increases size of swingline subfacility to $410 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qW7yGb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi