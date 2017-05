April 14 Everest Re Group Ltd :

* Says CEO Dominic J. Addesso FY 2015 total compensation $8.2 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Craig Howie FY 2015 total compensation $2 million versus $1.7 million in FY 2014