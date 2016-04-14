Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 S&P:
* Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated ratings affirmed on additional territory expansion; outlook stable
* Outlook reflects expectation that co to successfully integrate newly acquired territories, expand EBITDA margins over next 2 years Source text (bit.ly/1T7R8Dg)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".