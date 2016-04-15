BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* FY net loss 16.5 million euros ($18.58 million) versus loss of 7.8 million year euros ago
* FY operating loss increased to 16.0 million euros in 2015 from a loss of 6.2 million euros in 2014
* Does not report any FY revenue, just like last year
* Says well positioned to begin Phase I/II clinical development with ATIR201 for thalassaemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.