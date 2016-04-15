April 15 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* FY net loss 16.5 million euros ($18.58 million) versus loss of 7.8 million year euros ago

* FY operating loss increased to 16.0 million euros in 2015 from a loss of 6.2 million euros in 2014

* Does not report any FY revenue, just like last year

* Says well positioned to begin Phase I/II clinical development with ATIR201 for thalassaemia