BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Biofrontera AG :
* Reported FY total revenues of 4.1 million euros ($4.62 million)for full year, which represents a 34% increase year-over-year and was well within expectations
* FY revenues in Germany increased by 27% and in other european countries by 61%, when compared to 2014
* FY gross margin improved to 70%, compared to 64% in 2014
* FY research and development expenses were 6.2 million euros in 2015, compared to 4.5 million euros in 2014
* 2015 net loss before tax (including pdufa fee) was 11.3 million euros, compared to a loss of 10.7 million euros in 2014
Company had 4 million euros cash on balance sheet as of 31 December 2015
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.