April 15 BioInvent

* BioInvent's rights issue completed

* Says two new share issues will provide BioInvent with around SEK 234 million before issue costs

* Says a total of SEK 162.8 million, corresponding to 85.4 percent of the new share issue, was subscribed for with subscription rights and a total of SEK 14.9 million, corresponding to 7.8 percent of the share issue, was subscribed for without subscription rights. The remaining part of the new share issue, corresponding to SEK 12.9 million or 6.8 percent of the total proceeds, was subscribed for by guarantors.

* Says in parallel with the rights issue BioInvent is carrying out a directed share issue (private placement) to US specialist investor Omega Funds for SEK 43 million For press release click here: here Further company coverage:

