* In relation to investigations related to Petrobras,
Federal Government in Brazil has brought a civil lawsuit against
seven companies, including Skanska Brasil, and seven individuals
unrelated to Skanska
* According to the lawsuit a joint venture partner of
Skanska Brasil has colluded with Petrobras directors and Skanska
Brasil is notified of having participated in, or benefited from,
such acts
* At this stage it is not possible to determine if Skanska
Brasil is liable and if found liable it is not possible to
determine the amount of damages and penalties
