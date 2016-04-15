April 15 Newlink Genetics Corp
* Receives $2.8 million award from DTRA to develop a
multivalent filovirus vaccine
* Unit awarded contract to support development of vaccines
against filovirus species including Marburg and Ebola Sudan
viruses
* Majority of work in the contract will take place under
agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
* Has licensed research, development, manufacturing of its
ebola vaccine program, including filovirus vaccine candidates,
to Merck
* Co and Merck continuing efforts for development of
recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus-ebola zaire (RVSV-zebov)
vaccine
