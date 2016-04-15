April 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc

* Says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA and that it is actively pursuing a strategic transaction

* Says actively pursuing a strategic transaction, including a merger or acquisition of company

* Says Carbylan also announced an immediate reduction in its workforce of 14 employees of its current 17 employees

* Has engaged Wedbush Pacgrow to act as its strategic financial advisor for this process

* Says currently projects approximately $25-$30 million of net cash available for potential strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)