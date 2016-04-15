April 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc
* Says suspended further clinical development of Hydros-TA
and that it is actively pursuing a strategic transaction
* Says actively pursuing a strategic transaction, including
a merger or acquisition of company
* Says Carbylan also announced an immediate reduction in its
workforce of 14 employees of its current 17 employees
* Has engaged Wedbush Pacgrow to act as its strategic
financial advisor for this process
* Says currently projects approximately $25-$30 million of
net cash available for potential strategic transaction
