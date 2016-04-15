April 15 Distell Group Ltd

* PF Carolin, C Gous, CLC Snyman, JJ Venter and DM Ullrich have resigned as executive directors from board of Distell Limited, with effect from 15 April 2016

* D Carruthers, SJ Nathan, KS Rycroft and JP Van Der Walt have been appointed as executive directors on board of Distell Limited, with effect 15 April 2016