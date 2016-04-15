April 15 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has received a favourable ruling in Delhi judicial
court regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2007-2008
and 2008-2009
* Based on this ruling Comptel's preliminary estimate is
that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.8
million euros ($2.02 million) in withholding tax and interest
* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its
financials once the refund procedure has been specified
* Comptel has still pending appeals for subsequent fiscal
years
* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India
