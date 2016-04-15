April 15 Snacktime Plc

* Snacktime Plc is pleased to announce its rebranding under Uvenco trade mark.

* Intended to rename company "Uvenco Plc" and a special resolution to that effect will be put to shareholders at company's annual general meeting due to be held in late may 2016

* Appointment of Sergei Kornienko as chief executive officer of company with immediate effect.