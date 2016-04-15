BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Euronext:
* Euronext welcomes Swiss biotechnology company GeNeuro to Paris Market
* GeNeuro raises 33 million euros ($37.16 million), market capitalisation totals 190 million euros
* Geneuro was listed through admission to trading of 14,658,118 shares, including 2,538,500 new shares issued under a global offering Source text: bit.ly/22yOkld Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.