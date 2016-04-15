April 15 Genoil Inc
* Consortium of Genoil & Beijing Petrochemical receives us$5
billion dollar bank letter of intent for upgrading project.
* Goal of consortium is to develop 3.5 million bpd of
upgrading capacity at a total estimated cost of $35-50 billion
* Genoil Inc says letter of intent is for an initial 500,000
barrel per day (bpd) upgrading project, to be situated in middle
east
* Letter of intent is to cover initial project cost, and
will be presented to a "major party" in middle east
