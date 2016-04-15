April 15 Sunedison Inc
* Sunedison inc says on march 17, 2016, co and certain of
its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality
agreements
* Negotiations with respect to potential financing
transactions are still ongoing
* Sunedison inc says information regarding co was provided
in connection with proposed dip financing deals under
confidentiality agreements
* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, co is targetting
50 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base
* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, 40 percent
headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base already
achieved
