April 15 Sunedison Inc

* Sunedison inc says on march 17, 2016, co and certain of its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality agreements

* Negotiations with respect to potential financing transactions are still ongoing

* Sunedison inc says information regarding co was provided in connection with proposed dip financing deals under confidentiality agreements

* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, co is targetting 50 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base

* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, 40 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base already achieved