April 15 Tokmanni Group Oy IPO-TOKMAN.HE:

* Tokmanni says preliminary price range in the company's IPO is a minimum of 6.25 euros ($7.05) and a maximum of 7.60 euros per offer share

* Says price range indicates market value of between 375 million euros and 435 million euros for company

* Aims to raise gross proceeds of about 96 million euros by offering new shares for subscription

* Additionally, Cidron's aim is to sell such number of sale shares in offering that would result in a free-float of about 40 percent (about 46 percent, if over-allotment option is exercised in full)

* Trading in shares commences on Nasdaq Helsinki on or about May 3