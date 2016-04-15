April 15 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New flyer industries inc says new firm orders for 898 eus
(valued at $439.3 million ) in q1
* Work-In-Process ("wip") at april 3, 2016 was 499 eus, an
increase of 70 eus from previous quarter
* New flyer industries inc says new option orders for 161
eus (valued at $93.9 million ) in q1
* New flyer industries inc says delivered 829 equivalent
units in q1 2016, an increase of 257 eus compared to 572 eus
last year
* New flyer industries inc says options for 582 eus
converted to firm orders (valued at $329.2 million ) in q1
* At end of q1 2016, total backlog was 9,718 eus (valued at
$5.03 billion ) compared to 9,664 eus (valued at $4.95 billion )
at end of q4
* Q1 2016 total shipments increased 50% compared to q4 2015,
and declined by 24% compared to same quarter in 2015
