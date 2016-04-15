April 15 Sherwin-Williams Co
* On april 13, 2016, sherwin-williams company entered into a
364-day bridge credit agreement
* under Bridge credit agreement, Sherwin-Williams may
request bridge loans in an aggregate amount not to exceed $7.3
billion - SEC FILING
* Says Bridge Credit Agreement will mature 364 days after
date upon which Valspar Acquisition closes
* on April 13, 2016, Sherwin-Williams entered into a term
loan credit agreement
* under term loan credit agreement, Sherwin-Williams may
request term loans in an aggregate amount not to exceed $2.0
billion
* proceeds must be used to pay portion of cash consideration
in connection with merger agreement with Valspar
* loans under bridge credit agreement will be funded by
lenders upon satisfaction of certain conditions
* proceeds of term loan credit agreement to be used to pay
portion of cash consideration for Valspar Deal, other expenses
Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Qcc6fH
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)