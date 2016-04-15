April 15 Nikkei:
* Apple will continue reduced production of iPhones in the
April-June period in light of sluggish sales, according to parts
suppliers notified of plan - Nikkei
* Apple has told parts suppliers in Japan and elsewhere that
it will maintain the reduced output level in current quarter -
Nikkei
* Apple apparently does not plan to produce large enough
volume of small iPhone se released last month to offset slump of
its flagship series - Nikkei
* Apple lowered production for the January-March quarter by
about 30 pct from the year-earlier period - Nikkei
* Apple's current production cut could last longer than the
one apple implemented in 2013 - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/1SbPMoS)
