* National institute for health and care excellence
recommended translarna for ambulatory patients with nonsense
mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Provision of patient access is subject to finalization of
nice draft guidance, which agency expects in may of 2016
* Co,Nhs england in process of finalizing maa outlining
financial,clinical details surrounding translarna use including
confidential financial arrangement
* Maa is expected to allow ptc to collect further data on
efficacy of translarna for treatment of nmdmd over a five-year
period
