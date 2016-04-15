April 15 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades Trinidad and Tobago's government bond
rating to BAA3 negative, concluding review for downgrade
* Negative outlook captures lack of visibility on how
effective fiscal consolidation efforts will ultimately be
* Negative outlook captures possibility government support
in form of loan guarantees to petroleum co of T&T could be
higher than now assumed
* Low oil and gas prices will negatively undermine economic
and government financial strength at least throughout 2018
* Negative outlook captures extent to which fiscal
consolidation will have to rely on one-off measures in coming
1-2 years
* Expect GDP for 2016 to contract by 2.5 pct, driven by
decline in production in energy sector, impact of fiscal
consolidation
Source text (bit.ly/1Ww1Y9c)