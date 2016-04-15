April 15 Aeropostale Inc :
* Says company continues to be in a dispute with a vendor,
mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners - filing
* Due to time, attention management is devoting to
evaluating implications of strategic, financial alternatives, co
has been unable to complete preparation of form 10-k within its
normal review cycle
* Unable to file annual report on form 10-k for year ended
jan 30, within prescribed time period without unreasonable
effort or expense - filing
Source text for Eikon: 1.usa.gov/1VqGafx
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)