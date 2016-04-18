Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Marine Harvest Asa :
* Q1 total harvest volume 97 thousand tonnes compared to a previous guidance for 93 thousand tonnes for the quarter
* Q1 operational EBIT was around EUR 110 million (1.05 billion Norwegian crowns) compared to expectations for 996 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts
* Operational EBIT for Farming Chile is negatively impacted by the algal bloom of approximately EUR 0.60 per kg
* Operational EBIT for Farming Scotland is negatively impacted by losses in Rosyth processing plant of approximately EUR 0.60 per kg
* Operational EBIT for Farming Norway is positively impacted by EUR 0.03 per kg from Feed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.