April 18 Addnode :

* Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera

* Decerno, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, has signed a framework agreement with Inera regarding e-health application management

* Agreement spans over a period of four years and holds a potential contract volume of about 80 million - 120 million Swedish crowns ($9.82 million - $14.73 million) annually

* A second round of competition will take place among the twelve companies that have signed the framework agreement with Inera Source text for Eikon:

