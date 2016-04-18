BRIEF-Technologyone's HY net profit attributable rises 10 pct to $8.1 mln
* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 13 pct to $113.9 million
April 18 Addnode :
* Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera
* Decerno, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, has signed a framework agreement with Inera regarding e-health application management
* Agreement spans over a period of four years and holds a potential contract volume of about 80 million - 120 million Swedish crowns ($9.82 million - $14.73 million) annually
* A second round of competition will take place among the twelve companies that have signed the framework agreement with Inera Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 13 pct to $113.9 million
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: