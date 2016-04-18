BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Completes a private placement at market price
* Says subscription price is 240 Danish crowns ($36.40) per share
* Raises gross proceeds in private placement of about 665 million crowns
* Raises expectations to 2016 year-end cash preparedness to level of 1.90 billion crowns from 1.30 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5938 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.