(Corrects to March from Feb)

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Remain campaign's 7 pct lead is unchanged since March, with 45 pct saying they will vote for UK to stay in eu, 38 pct wanting to leave - The Sun, citing ComRes survey

* Number of people who don't know whether to back the remain or the leave campaigns of UK referendum is up 6 percent since March - The Sun, citing ComRes survey Source text : (bit.ly/1Vv70Dl)