BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
April 17 (Reuters) -
* Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and IAC/Interactivecorp have opted not to bid for Yahoo- Dow jones, citing source
* Time Inc won't move ahead with bid for Yahoo as degree of difficulty in reversing yahoo's fortunes is too great- Dow jones, citing source Source text : (on.wsj.com/1QgC9T3) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: