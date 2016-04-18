BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Ab Science SA :
* Announces success of a private placement
* Twelve million euro ($13.5 million) raised through a private placement of 764,820 shares
* Placement with subscription warrants to purchase an additional 191,205 shares attached at a price of 15.69 euro by way of an accelerated book-building
* If all warrants are exercised, company would receive an additional 3.0 million euro of proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.