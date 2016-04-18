BRIEF-Bravura Solutions signed long-term contract with Stanlib Wealth
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Vinci :
* Vinci and Bouygues Construction win a further contract for the construction of the Cairo metro
* Value of contract: 1.1 billion euro ($1.24 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 23 At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.