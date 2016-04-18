April 18 Plus500 Ltd

* Retaining its guidance that company will achieve a higher EBITDA margin than that achieved in 2015

* Strong new customer additions, up 85 pct, compared to Q4 2015

* Record quarterly revenues of $85.2 mln versus $82.1 mln

* Q1 active customers at 67,821 versus 67,667 last year