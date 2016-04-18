BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive: large shareholder to participate in the rights issue
* Baulos Capital Belgium SA, one of the largest shareholders, intends to participate in the upcoming rights issue
* The commitment means a subscription of at least 75,000 units to the rights issue subscription price of 42 SEK, corresponding to 3.15 MSEK Further company coverage:
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.