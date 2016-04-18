BRIEF-Bravura Solutions signed long-term contract with Stanlib Wealth
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Akka Technologies SA :
* Decided to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares by incorporation of share premiums and reserves
* New shares will be delivered to shareholders at a rate of 1 new Akka Technologies share for every 10 existing shares held Source text: bit.ly/1NhRjwL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.